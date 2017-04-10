Baltimore Man Sentenced In Post Offic...

Baltimore Man Sentenced In Post Office Armed Robbery

Thursday Mar 30 Read more: WBAL-AM Baltimore

Jeffrey Jackson, 51, made a plea deal with prosecutors in the August 2011 armed robbery of the Perry Point post office in Cecil County, prosecutors say. Jackson admitted to working with another man in the incident where one robber vaulted the counter and ordered the postmaster to open the cash drawer.

