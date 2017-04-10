Baltimore Man Sentenced In Post Office Armed Robbery
Jeffrey Jackson, 51, made a plea deal with prosecutors in the August 2011 armed robbery of the Perry Point post office in Cecil County, prosecutors say. Jackson admitted to working with another man in the incident where one robber vaulted the counter and ordered the postmaster to open the cash drawer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAL-AM Baltimore.
Add your comments below
Cecil County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indian Acres (Oct '07)
|Mar 21
|Acres Pig
|498
|Cecil County State's Attorney Guilty in Indecen...
|Dec '16
|Boner
|1
|Human Resources Director
|Dec '16
|Curious George
|1
|Convicted jail guard
|Dec '16
|Curious George
|2
|Research center finds anti-Muslim hate crimes j...
|Oct '16
|noobieR
|2
|2 found dead in Cecil County house fire
|Oct '16
|fallenstar217
|1
|Cecil County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Elaine
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cecil County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC