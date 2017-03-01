attorney
The County Council of Cecil County is seeking an attorney to provide legal services on a contractual as needed basis relative to matters involving the Council in carrying out their duties and responsibilities as the legislative branch of local county government. Interested parties are invited to submit an Expression of Interest to the Cecil County Council, 200 Chesapeake Blvd, Elkton, MD 21921 by close of business on April 1, 2017).
Cecil County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indian Acres (Oct '07)
|Feb 21
|Summer Lover
|497
|Cecil County State's Attorney Guilty in Indecen...
|Dec '16
|Boner
|1
|Human Resources Director
|Dec '16
|Curious George
|1
|Convicted jail guard
|Dec '16
|Curious George
|2
|Research center finds anti-Muslim hate crimes j...
|Oct '16
|noobieR
|2
|2 found dead in Cecil County house fire
|Oct '16
|fallenstar217
|1
|Cecil County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records
|Oct '16
|Elaine
|3
