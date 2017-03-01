attorney

The County Council of Cecil County is seeking an attorney to provide legal services on a contractual as needed basis relative to matters involving the Council in carrying out their duties and responsibilities as the legislative branch of local county government. Interested parties are invited to submit an Expression of Interest to the Cecil County Council, 200 Chesapeake Blvd, Elkton, MD 21921 by close of business on April 1, 2017).

