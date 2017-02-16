Winter Weather Hitting Maryland's Morning Commute

A winter storm advisory took effect at 10 p.m. Wednesday and will last through 7 a.m. Thursday; included are: from Frederick, northwestern Montgomery, Kent and Queen Anne's counties, and Baltimore City, the National Weather Service announced. A winter storm warning took effect at 10 p.m. Wednesday and will last through Thursday night for Garrett, western Allegany, and Cecil counties.

