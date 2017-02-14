Strong winds that toppled trees, truc...

Strong winds that toppled trees, trucks to continue this morning in Maryland

High winds are forecast across Maryland for much of Monday after gusts overnight left some residents without power, took down trees and power lines, and toppled tractor trailers on Interstate 95. Severe storms moved through the region late Sunday with gusts above 60 miles per hour in some places, prompting a severe weather statement from the National Weather Service . A high wind warning - forecasting winds between 40 and 60 mph - remains in effect for Monday.

