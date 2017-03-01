Rick Vrankin's 1948 Chevy Truck is Wicked, Evil, Mean & Nasty
If there's one thing in our hobby that poses the ultimate challenge it's the basket case. You never know what you're going to find when you answer the ad offering a partial truck or car for sale till you arrive at the site and see it firsthand.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hot Rod Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cecil County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indian Acres (Oct '07)
|Feb 21
|Summer Lover
|497
|Cecil County State's Attorney Guilty in Indecen...
|Dec '16
|Boner
|1
|Human Resources Director
|Dec '16
|Curious George
|1
|Convicted jail guard
|Dec '16
|Curious George
|2
|Research center finds anti-Muslim hate crimes j...
|Oct '16
|noobieR
|2
|2 found dead in Cecil County house fire
|Oct '16
|fallenstar217
|1
|Cecil County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records
|Oct '16
|Elaine
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cecil County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC