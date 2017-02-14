Milburn family added to MD Agricultur...

Milburn family added to MD Agriculture Hall of Fame

Friday Feb 3

Governor Larry Hogan and Agriculture Secretary Joe Bartenfelder inducted the Milburn Family, as the 48th recipients of the prestigious recognition. The family has been farming in Cecil County for more than 100 years with orchards that span more than 500 acres in Elkton -- producing fruit such as apples and peaches.

