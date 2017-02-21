Man arrested for soliciting sex from ...

Man arrested for soliciting sex from a minor

Tuesday Feb 21

Maryland State Police investigators from the Maryland Computer Crimes Section, Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, arrest a Cecil County man on sexual solicitation related felony charges. The suspect, identified as Stephen Scott., 28, of the 200 block of West Main Street, in Elkton was arrested without incident.

