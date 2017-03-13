Driver Killed When Car Crashes Head-O...

Driver Killed When Car Crashes Head-On Into Tractor-Trailer

Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: WBAL-AM Baltimore

Maryland State Police say a driver was killed when their car crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a tractor trailer in Cecil County. The agency said in a news release that the crash occurred about 9 a.m. Wednesday on Route 1 in Rising Sun.

