Dog, Cat, Rabbit Die in Cecil County Fire
No humans were home at the time of the fire, which broke out in a mobile home in Port Deposit at around 2 p.m. on Saturday. Officials say they believe the fire originated in the kitchen though the cause is still under investigation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cecil County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indian Acres (Oct '07)
|Feb 21
|Summer Lover
|497
|Cecil County State's Attorney Guilty in Indecen...
|Dec '16
|Boner
|1
|Human Resources Director
|Dec '16
|Curious George
|1
|Convicted jail guard
|Dec '16
|Curious George
|2
|Research center finds anti-Muslim hate crimes j...
|Oct '16
|noobieR
|2
|2 found dead in Cecil County house fire
|Oct '16
|fallenstar217
|1
|Cecil County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records
|Oct '16
|Elaine
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cecil County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC