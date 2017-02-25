Dog, Cat, Rabbit Die in Cecil County ...

Dog, Cat, Rabbit Die in Cecil County Fire

4 hrs ago Read more: US News & World Report

No humans were home at the time of the fire, which broke out in a mobile home in Port Deposit at around 2 p.m. on Saturday. Officials say they believe the fire originated in the kitchen though the cause is still under investigation.

