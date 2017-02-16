Darlington house damaged by fire Thursday after ember escapes chimney
This house in the 1100 block of Main Street in Darlington was damaged Thursday afternoon after a hot ember escaped from inside the chimney and started a fire in the attic and along the roof line. This house in the 1100 block of Main Street in Darlington was damaged Thursday afternoon after a hot ember escaped from inside the chimney and started a fire in the attic and along the roof line.
