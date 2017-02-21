Cecil County State's Attorney Ed Roll...

Cecil County State's Attorney Ed Rollins III

Tuesday Feb 14

SNOW HILL , Md.- Former Cecil County State's Attorney Edward Rollins III, who was convicted in December of indecent exposure and disorderly conduct, was sentenced to 18 months supervised probation Tuesday. He also said he submitted his resignation as state's attorney just the day before, explaining he thought it was "abundantly clear that the right thing to do for my office was to resign."

