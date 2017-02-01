Cecil County Sheriff: 9 Drug Deaths in a Month, Lethal Strain Feared; Indian Acres Fight Flares

In just the first month of the new year, there have been nine fatal drug overdoses in Cecil County, amid concerns that new strains of deadly fentanyl is being mixed with heroin to create a serious new threat, Sheriff Scott Adams told a community "town hall" meeting in Cecilton Wednesday evening. "We're really concerned about fentanyl," Adams told a packed meeting room at the Parklands apartment complex in Cecilton.

