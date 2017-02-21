Cecil Chatter: County Council Considers Crime Cluster Crackdown;...
For years, Cecil County government, law enforcement and neighbors have been trying to clean up run-down properties, especially in trailer parks, that have become home to drug dealing and criminal activity. Now the county government is looking to crack down on absentee landlords with proposed legislation that could impose escalating sanctions to clean up "criminal nuisance" properties.
