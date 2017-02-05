C. Edwin 'Bunk' Grimmel Sr. honored for 75 years of service ...

C. Edwin 'Bunk' Grimmel Sr. and his wife, Dixie, right, get a standing ovation from family and friends during the Jarrettsville Volunteer Fire Company's annual banquet Saturday, when Grimmel was honored for his 75 years of service. C. Edwin 'Bunk' Grimmel Sr. and his wife, Dixie, right, get a standing ovation from family and friends during the Jarrettsville Volunteer Fire Company's annual banquet Saturday, when Grimmel was honored for his 75 years of service.

