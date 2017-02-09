Baltimore area schools delayed Thursd...

Baltimore area schools delayed Thursday after temps drop, snow falls

7 hrs ago

Overnight temperatures dropped following a spring-like Wednesday afternoon, leaving many commuters in the Baltimore area to face a snowy ride Thursday morning. Snow was falling across the region early Thursday, prompting school systems across the Baltimore region to delay openings.

