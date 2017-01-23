Roughly Speaking podcast: The Parker ...

Roughly Speaking podcast: The Parker sisters' rescue from a...

Thomas McCreary lived in Maryland's Cecil County in the 19th Century and, in the 1840s and 1850s, he became widely known as a slave catcher, a man who would cross into the free state of Pennsylvania to nab black men, women and children he suspected of being runaway slaves. Sometimes they were; sometimes they were not.

