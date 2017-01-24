Missing/runaway Cecil County, Marylan...

Missing/runaway Cecil County, Maryland teen

5 hrs ago Read more: WPMT-TV York

Troopers from the North East Barrack are attempting to locate a missing juvenile who ran away from her residence in North East, Cecil County, Maryland just south of the Maryland/Pennsylvania border. Anyone with information regarding 13 year old Chloe Lynne Raymond, should immediately contact the Maryland State Police North East Barrack at 410-996-7800.

Read more at WPMT-TV York.

