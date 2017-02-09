Jim Russ' Weekend Traffic Advisory
Baltimore City: STREET COLLAPSE/LONG TERM WATER MAIN WORK Cathedral Street is CLOSED between Madison and Monument Streets until further notice. Baltimore City: STREET COLLAPSE REPAIRS Mulberry Street is CLOSED between Greene and Paca Streets will be CLOSED until mid-December.
