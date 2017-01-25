Cecil Night in Annapolis sees record ...

Cecil Night in Annapolis sees record turnout

Cecil Night attendees pose on the State House steps following a legislative briefing with House Speaker Michael Busch and a tour of the State House. Cecil County Executive Alan McCarthy addresses the Cecil County delegation, asking them to be aware of how state legislation will affect citizens at the local level.

