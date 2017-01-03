Cecil County State's Attorney Rollins...

Cecil County State's Attorney Rollins Clings to Job, Files for...

4 hrs ago Read more: The Cecil Times

Cecil County State's Attorney Edward D.E. "Ellis" Rollins III has filed a motion for a new trial after his jury conviction on two sexual misconduct-related charges- thus prolonging the taxpayer-funded agony and embarrassment of having to continue to pay a salary and benefits to a disgraced prosecutor who hasn't appeared in Cecil County courts to do his job in over six months. And the electronic court record of the case in the Worcester County Circuit Court raises questions about whether Rollins has received some kid-glove treatment.

