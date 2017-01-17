Cecil County Economy: Two Employers Contrasts, Florklifters vs....
Cecil County had some good economic development news this week, for a change, with the formal announcement of 700 jobs with online retailer Amazon coming to a mega-warehouse near Perryville. But enthusiasm should be tempered with a dose of economic reality on the shortcomings of the local workforce and the paucity of better-paying tech jobs that could expand the local economy and taxbase.
