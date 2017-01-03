Cecil County Crime Stats Drop in 2015, but Drug OD Deaths Still High in 2016
Major crimes in Cecil County declined significantly in 2015, according to new data submitted to state and federal authorities, but the number of murders increased and separate health reports showed drug overdose deaths continued to be a serious problem in the county for most of 2016. The Maryland State Police compiled data from its own operations as well as law enforcement at the county and town levels to produce the annual Uniform Crime Report that provides the most complete picture of criminal activity and law enforcement efforts statewide.
