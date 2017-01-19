Associate Attorney

The Hemphill Law Group in Cecil County, Elkton, MD has an immediate opening for an Associate Attorney to join the Law Firm. This is a Law Firm practicing in the town of Elkton mainly in the area of personal injury, wills and estates, civil law, family law and some criminal law.

