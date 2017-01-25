Approval process, community meetings ...

Approval process, community meetings pushed back for Havre de Grace medical center project

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health plans to eventually close Harford Memorial hospital in Havre de Grace and build a new medical center near the intersection of Rt. 155 and I-95 in Havre de Grace.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cecil County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indian Acres (Oct '07) Jan 18 Son of Ben Dover 494
Cecil County State's Attorney Guilty in Indecen... Dec '16 Boner 1
Human Resources Director Dec '16 Curious George 1
Convicted jail guard Dec '16 Curious George 2
News Research center finds anti-Muslim hate crimes j... Oct '16 noobieR 2
News 2 found dead in Cecil County house fire Oct '16 fallenstar217 1
Cecil County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records Oct '16 Elaine 3
See all Cecil County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cecil County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Gunman
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,013 • Total comments across all topics: 278,297,800

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC