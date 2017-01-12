Amazon to Open Huge Warehouse in Principio Park; 700 Jobs Expected in Cecil County

Online retailer Amazon will open a $90 million mega-warehouse, employing up to 700 full-time workers, in the Principio Business Park off Route 40 near Perryville State loan/grants of over $1.2 million and a Cecil County government contribution of $120,000 drawn from casino revenues will assist the project. The Baltimore Business Journal first identified Amazon as the tenant of the planned 1 million square feet distribution center in its Friday editions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cecil Times.