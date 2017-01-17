Amazon plans to open large distribution center in Cecil County
Amazon announced plans Tuesday night to open a 1.2 million-square-foot distribution center in Cecil County that would create 700 jobs and specialize in shipping large items such as big-screen TVs. Employees at the center in North East will pick, pack and ship items such as TVs, kayaks, patio furniture and other large items, Amazon said.
Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
