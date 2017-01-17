Amazon plans to open large distributi...

Amazon plans to open large distribution center in Cecil County

Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Amazon announced plans Tuesday night to open a 1.2 million-square-foot distribution center in Cecil County that would create 700 jobs and specialize in shipping large items such as big-screen TVs. Employees at the center in North East will pick, pack and ship items such as TVs, kayaks, patio furniture and other large items, Amazon said.

