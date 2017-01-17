Truck drives through road closure, cr...

Truck drives through road closure, crash investigator hurt

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 26 Read more: WMDT

Maryland State Police say a forensic investigator was injured at a fatal crash scene in Cecil County when a pickup truck drove through a road closure. Police said in a statement Monday that 74-year-old Estel Privett was killed in a crash on Pulaski Highway on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMDT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cecil County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indian Acres (Oct '07) 15 hr Son of Ben Dover 494
Cecil County State's Attorney Guilty in Indecen... Dec '16 Boner 1
Human Resources Director Dec '16 Curious George 1
Convicted jail guard Dec '16 Curious George 2
News Research center finds anti-Muslim hate crimes j... Oct '16 noobieR 2
News 2 found dead in Cecil County house fire Oct '16 fallenstar217 1
Cecil County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records Oct '16 Elaine 3
See all Cecil County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cecil County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,176 • Total comments across all topics: 278,048,703

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC