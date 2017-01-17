Truck drives through road closure, crash investigator hurt
Maryland State Police say a forensic investigator was injured at a fatal crash scene in Cecil County when a pickup truck drove through a road closure. Police said in a statement Monday that 74-year-old Estel Privett was killed in a crash on Pulaski Highway on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMDT.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cecil County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indian Acres (Oct '07)
|15 hr
|Son of Ben Dover
|494
|Cecil County State's Attorney Guilty in Indecen...
|Dec '16
|Boner
|1
|Human Resources Director
|Dec '16
|Curious George
|1
|Convicted jail guard
|Dec '16
|Curious George
|2
|Research center finds anti-Muslim hate crimes j...
|Oct '16
|noobieR
|2
|2 found dead in Cecil County house fire
|Oct '16
|fallenstar217
|1
|Cecil County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records
|Oct '16
|Elaine
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cecil County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC