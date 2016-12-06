Scott Weaver | APGFCU
Scott Weaver has joined Aberdeen Proving Ground Federal Credit Unio n as senior vice president of mortgage lending. While the credit union was originally chartered to serve Aberdeen Proving Ground, the charter was expanded in 2003 when APGFCU became a community credit union serving everyone in Harford and Cecil counties.
