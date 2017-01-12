PFLAG chapter celebrates accomplishments

PFLAG chapter celebrates accomplishments

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Washington Blade

At the annual holiday party on Dec. 12 in which The New Wave Singers performed, the Columbia/Howard County chapter of PFLAG announced a number of accomplishments from 2016. Among the feats was the chapter's collaboration with other organizations in launching the 3rd annual Gender East Conference in November.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cecil County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cecil County State's Attorney Guilty in Indecen... Dec '16 Boner 1
Human Resources Director Dec '16 Curious George 1
Convicted jail guard Dec '16 Curious George 2
News Research center finds anti-Muslim hate crimes j... Oct '16 noobieR 2
News 2 found dead in Cecil County house fire Oct '16 fallenstar217 1
Cecil County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records Oct '16 Elaine 3
Vote For Donald Trump (Apr '16) Sep '16 Vote for change 5
See all Cecil County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cecil County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Cuba
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,931 • Total comments across all topics: 277,935,034

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC