PFLAG chapter celebrates accomplishments
At the annual holiday party on Dec. 12 in which The New Wave Singers performed, the Columbia/Howard County chapter of PFLAG announced a number of accomplishments from 2016. Among the feats was the chapter's collaboration with other organizations in launching the 3rd annual Gender East Conference in November.
Cecil County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cecil County State's Attorney Guilty in Indecen...
|Dec '16
|Boner
|1
|Human Resources Director
|Dec '16
|Curious George
|1
|Convicted jail guard
|Dec '16
|Curious George
|2
|Research center finds anti-Muslim hate crimes j...
|Oct '16
|noobieR
|2
|2 found dead in Cecil County house fire
|Oct '16
|fallenstar217
|1
|Cecil County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records
|Oct '16
|Elaine
|3
|Vote For Donald Trump (Apr '16)
|Sep '16
|Vote for change
|5
