Maryland issues new property assessments, with 6.1 percent average growth in Howard County

Property values in Maryland increased in the latest round of state assessments, but at a slower rate than previous years, reflecting a lull in price growth that hit the local housing market in recent years. Commercial and residential properties included in this year's assessments increased an average of 8.2 percent over the last three years, according to the most recent state evaluations, which the Department of Assessments and Taxation mailed to more than 750,000 commercial and residential property owners on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.