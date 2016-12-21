Maryland county prosecutor guilty of indecent exposure
A Worcester County jury convicted Cecil County State's Attorney Edward Rollins III on one count each of indecent exposure and disorderly conduct but acquitted him for two other counts of the same charges. Rollins exposed himself on the balcony in the area between the Atlantic Condominiums, and the Clarion Resort Fontainebleau Hotel, on June 22. According to the Associated Press, the trial included a graphic testimony about Rollins masturbating and having sex with his wife in front of the sliding glass door of his hotel room in full view of people in an adjacent condominium.
