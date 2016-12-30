German grocery chain Lidl targets Ann...

German grocery chain Lidl targets Annapolis for U.S. expansion

10 hrs ago

The European grocery chain Lidl has selected Annapolis for one of the first locations of its expansion into the United States. The discount grocer has applied for a zoning variance from Anne Arundel County to build a 36,185-square-foot store on Bay Ridge Road, just outside city limits.

