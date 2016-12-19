Effie Dolan v. Christopher McQuaide

Unjust enrichment -- Statute of limitations Effie Dolan appeals from a judgment of the Circuit Court for Cecil County in favor of Christopher McQuaide, relating to a purported agreement to assist him in developing a business. The case was heard by a jury on June 15, 2015 and at the close of instructions, the ... Complete access to news articles on this website is available to Daily Record subscribers who are logged in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Record.