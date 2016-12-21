Cecil County's Next Era: Alan McCarth...

Cecil County's Next Era: Alan McCarthy Sworn-in as County...

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 6 Read more: The Cecil Times

Alan McCarthy- a local veterinarian, businessman and former Vice-President of the County Council-was sworn in as Cecil County Executive on Monday 12/5/16, pledging to treat all taxpayers with "respect" and to work hard to bring jobs and economic development to the county. McCarthy and two new members of the County Council were sworn into office during a packed, standing room only ceremony at the Upper Chesapeake Ballroom, at the North East fire company hall in North East.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cecil Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cecil County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cecil County State's Attorney Guilty in Indecen... Dec 13 Boner 1
Human Resources Director Dec 6 Curious George 1
Convicted jail guard Dec 6 Curious George 2
News Research center finds anti-Muslim hate crimes j... Oct '16 noobieR 2
News 2 found dead in Cecil County house fire Oct '16 fallenstar217 1
Cecil County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records Oct '16 Elaine 3
Vote For Donald Trump (Apr '16) Sep '16 Vote for change 5
See all Cecil County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cecil County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,580 • Total comments across all topics: 277,310,013

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC