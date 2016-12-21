Cecil County's Next Era: Alan McCarthy Sworn-in as County...

Alan McCarthy- a local veterinarian, businessman and former Vice-President of the County Council-was sworn in as Cecil County Executive on Monday 12/5/16, pledging to treat all taxpayers with "respect" and to work hard to bring jobs and economic development to the county. McCarthy and two new members of the County Council were sworn into office during a packed, standing room only ceremony at the Upper Chesapeake Ballroom, at the North East fire company hall in North East.

