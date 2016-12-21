Cecil County State's Attorney On Tria...

Cecil County State's Attorney On Trial For Alleged Crimes in OC

Thursday Dec 8 Read more: WBOC-TV Salisbury

Six months after allegedly exposing himself to a group of women in Ocean City, the trial for Cecil County State's Attorney Edward Rollins was held on Thursday. Rollins face four charges; two counts each of indecent exposure and disorderly conduct.

Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.

