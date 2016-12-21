Cecil Chatter: Cecil County Annapolis...

Cecil Chatter: Cecil County Annapolis Clout; Cheers to Cheryl

The Cecil County Council is considering a proposed $157,000 budget amendment for severance pay costs to three ousted department heads under the new administration of Cecil County Executive Alan McCarthy and to hire lobbyists in Annapolis to get the state government to pay more attention to the county's economic development and transportation concerns. About $45,000 of the total is expected to cover the costs of one or two temporary lobbyists.

