Carol McBrien | APGFCU

Carol McBrien has been promoted to executive vice president at Aberdeen Proving Ground Federal Credit Union, serving Harford and Cecil counties. She has more than 24 years serving the credit union, playing an integral role in APGFCU's growth to more than $1 billion in assets and more than 119,000 in members.
