John Albert Barton, III v. State of Maryland

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- Theft of property under $1,000 Appellant, John Albert Barton, III, was tried and convicted, in his first trial, involving separate victims, of theft of property with a value of at least $1,000 but less than $10,000 by a jury in the Circuit Court for Cecil County . ... Complete access to news articles on this website is available to Daily Record subscribers who are logged in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Record.