Vision leads to conference to empower girls and women

Participating in the conference will be Kalene Faulkner, Deidre Reeves, Angela Broussard, Elder Marie Prothro, LaToya Hudson, Ariel Hudson, Benita Love, Tandra Hudson, Tatianna Scavella, and Kemisha Didier and Amiracle Hudson. Participating in the conference will be Kalene Faulkner, Deidre Reeves, Angela Broussard, Elder Marie Prothro, LaToya Hudson, Ariel Hudson, Benita Love, Tandra Hudson, Tatianna Scavella, and Kemisha Didier and Amiracle Hudson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.