Vision leads to conference to empower girls and women
Participating in the conference will be Kalene Faulkner, Deidre Reeves, Angela Broussard, Elder Marie Prothro, LaToya Hudson, Ariel Hudson, Benita Love, Tandra Hudson, Tatianna Scavella, and Kemisha Didier and Amiracle Hudson. Participating in the conference will be Kalene Faulkner, Deidre Reeves, Angela Broussard, Elder Marie Prothro, LaToya Hudson, Ariel Hudson, Benita Love, Tandra Hudson, Tatianna Scavella, and Kemisha Didier and Amiracle Hudson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.
Add your comments below
Carroll County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|wal mart
|May '17
|fandk
|1
|Kelly Reico North
|Mar '17
|Jami Houston
|1
|Villa Rica council votes to fire city manager
|Feb '17
|cruise10
|1
|Thomas Lee (Tommy) Cline died 10/22/2015 (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|no trouble with t...
|1
|Commissioner wants former bank building for Whi... (Jun '16)
|Oct '16
|close it down
|2
|Feral cats a plague in some neighborhoods (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|TNR Researcher
|2
|Lawsuit filed against former deputy (Feb '16)
|May '16
|one
|6
Find what you want!
Search Carroll County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC