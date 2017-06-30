Larry Junior Cates

Larry Junior Cates

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Douglas County Sentinel

Survivors include his wife, Lorene Cates; his children, Dawn Stevens of Bowdon, Georgia, Dustin Cates of Tallahassee, Florida, Johnny Brewer, Scotty Brewer, Kenny Brewer, and Sandy Barber, all of Franklin, Georgia; his grandchildren, Hunter Stevens and Taylor Stevens, both of Bowdon, Jade Cates of Tallahassee, Austin Brewer, Hunter Brewer, and Will Brewer, all of Franklin, Meghan Webb of Whitesburg, Georgia, and Nikki Horne of LaGrange, Georgia; his great-grandchild, Potter Horne of LaGrange; his siblings and their spouses, Wayne and Cindy Cates of Temple, Georgia, Carolyn Williams of Bowdon, Brenda Fernander of Temple, and Danny and Dee Cates of Bowdon; and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carroll County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
wal mart May '17 fandk 1
News Kelly Reico North Mar '17 Jami Houston 1
News Villa Rica council votes to fire city manager Feb '17 cruise10 1
Thomas Lee (Tommy) Cline died 10/22/2015 (Dec '16) Dec '16 no trouble with t... 1
News Commissioner wants former bank building for Whi... (Jun '16) Oct '16 close it down 2
News Feral cats a plague in some neighborhoods (Aug '16) Aug '16 TNR Researcher 2
News Lawsuit filed against former deputy (Feb '16) May '16 one 6
See all Carroll County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carroll County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,135 • Total comments across all topics: 282,279,518

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC