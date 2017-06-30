Larry Junior Cates
Survivors include his wife, Lorene Cates; his children, Dawn Stevens of Bowdon, Georgia, Dustin Cates of Tallahassee, Florida, Johnny Brewer, Scotty Brewer, Kenny Brewer, and Sandy Barber, all of Franklin, Georgia; his grandchildren, Hunter Stevens and Taylor Stevens, both of Bowdon, Jade Cates of Tallahassee, Austin Brewer, Hunter Brewer, and Will Brewer, all of Franklin, Meghan Webb of Whitesburg, Georgia, and Nikki Horne of LaGrange, Georgia; his great-grandchild, Potter Horne of LaGrange; his siblings and their spouses, Wayne and Cindy Cates of Temple, Georgia, Carolyn Williams of Bowdon, Brenda Fernander of Temple, and Danny and Dee Cates of Bowdon; and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
