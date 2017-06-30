Employee pay raise on table for Carrollton City Council
Carrollton officials on Thursday discussed a proposed 3 percent pay increase for city employees, a consideration to have city employees' spouses dropped from insurance if the spouse's job offers a plan, and other employee health matters. Councilman Met Lane, Mayor Walt Hollingsworth and City Manager Tim Grizzard engaged in the pay raise discussion, saying they have heard differing views from residents.
