Clyde 'Ace' Amerson from MTV's 'Real World: Paris' Arrested for DUI
Law enforcement sources tell us Clyde Amerson -- known as Ace on the 2003 reality show -- was arrested and booked Wednesday morning for DUI in Carrollton, Georgia after allegedly rear-ending someone on the road. Cops say they responded to the accident -- in which nobody was injured -- and felt Ace was under the influence since he appeared drowsy, slurred his speech and had trouble with his balance.
