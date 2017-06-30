Clerk assaulted during robbery at Car...

Clerk assaulted during robbery at Carrollton motel

Monday Read more: Times Georgian

A clerk told police she was slapped by a robber after three males kicked open a door at a Carrollton motel Friday. The female clerk who was on duty told police that the males kicked open the employees-only entrance door on the side of the Econolodge Inn and Suites on Centennial Road and came into the office where she was.

