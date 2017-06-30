Carrollton connection: Former residents watch live broadcast of parade
Independence Day proved to be a way for residents to show just how connected to Carrollton they are, regardless of whether they've moved away or calling the city home for the first time. Shortly after 6:30 a.m. Tuesday on the West Coast, several people with ties to Carrollton found themselves glued to their screens, grateful that despite the three-hour time difference they were able to watch the 40th annual People's Parade live.
