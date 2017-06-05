William F. - Bill' Hitchcock
William F. "Bill" Hitchcock, age 69, of Tallapoosa, Georgia passed away Monday, June 5, 2017 in Carrollton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. William was born in Villa Rica, Georgia on August 29, 1947, the son of the late James Leonard Hitchcock and Irene Vivian Streetman Hitchcock.
