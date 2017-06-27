Weekly Arrest Reports

Franklin Police Chief, Kevin Hannah, has issued the following list of individuals arrested in the city of Franklin and their various charges: Tabatha Lynn Garner, 32, Hickory Lane, Carrollton, GA 30116, arrested on 06/27/2017, charged with Speeding, Reckless Driving and Expired Tag. Heard County Sheriff, Ross Henry, has issued the following list of individuals arrested in Heard County including their various charges: Justin Brant Steen, 35, Whitley O'Neal Road, Franklin, GA 30217, arrested on 06/23/2017, charged with DUI, Driving on Suspended License, Failure to Maintain Lane and Too Fast for Conditions.

