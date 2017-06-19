Wallace wins council seat in Temple

Wallace wins council seat in Temple

Temple voters on Tuesday elected Thomas Wallace to serve on the City Council in a special election to replace the late Ward 4 councilman, William Simmons. Wallace defeated his challenger Richard McIntosh with a final vote tally of 205 votes to 86, representing 70 percent of the vote, according to information posted by the Carroll County Board of Elections.

