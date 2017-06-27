Walker Cadillac Buick GMC receives Ma...

Walker Cadillac Buick GMC receives Mark of Excellence

14 hrs ago

Greg Walker, dealer principal, center, and Mark Foster, executive manager, left, of Walker Cadillac Buick GMC of Carrollton, receive the 2016 GMC Mark of Excellence award from Fred Whitt, right, Buick-GMC Southeast Zone manager. The award, presented to the dealership on Wednesday, is only given to the top 5 percent of dealers in the country.

