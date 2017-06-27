VR fireworks spectacular set for July 3

Music, carnival games, food -- and of course fireworks -- will mark Villa Rica's celebration of Independence Day this Monday evening. The city's 12th Annual Fireworks Display Extravaganza, one of the largest fireworks celebrations in west Georgia, will begin 5 p.m., July 3, at the Villa Rica Civic Center and Sports Complex, better known as the V-Plex, 1605 Highway 61. Sunset on July 3 will be 8:54 p.m. According to the Weather Channel, the skies will be partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

