Villa Rica expecting 15,000 for Indep...

Villa Rica expecting 15,000 for Independence Day fireworks

9 hrs ago

Villa Rica will celebrate Independence Day with music and fireworks in two weeks when an estimated 15,000 people gather to attend the city's annual Fireworks Display Extravaganza.

