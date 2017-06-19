Villa Rica expecting 15,000 for Independence Day fireworks
Villa Rica will celebrate Independence Day with music and fireworks in two weeks when an estimated 15,000 people gather to attend the city's annual Fireworks Display Extravaganza.
